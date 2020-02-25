Man Die During Sex Romp In Anambra

A 40 year old man identified as Paul Okwudili, has died in a hotel during a sex romp in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The tragic incident occurred, minutes after the man took a lady into the hotel.

Police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, says no mark of violence was found in the hotel rooms by detectives, except some sex enhancement drugs.

Mohammed says the management of plus view hotel who reported the incident to the central police station, explains that the man checked with a lady into the hotel.

Minutes later, the hotel management, according to him, the lady rushed out shouting for help, after which they found the man gasping for breath.

Mohammed says that the man was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The lady is now in police custody.

READ ALSO]Court Clears Ekweremadu Of False Assets Declaration Charge

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter