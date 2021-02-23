Man Commits Suicide In Jos Over Mounting Debts

A 26 year old man, Sarki Abdul, has committed suicide in Jos, the Plateau state capital

The man threw the entire Dilimi axis of the city into panic on Sunday when he was found to have drank sniper brand of chemical substance

Neighbours suspected that the man killed himself over unpaid debts

He was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead

Last Friday, the man was said to have told her sister that he was fed up with life and might end it Spokesman of the state police command, Ubah Ogabe confirms the incident

