A 34 year old man, Ifenayi Apulosi, has clubbed his two children to death with a wooden pestle in Anambra state

The children were aged five and seven years

The man who ran Amock, also injured his 72-year-old father in the tragic incident which occurred at Azu Ogbunike in Oyi local government area

Spokesman of the state police command, Haruna Mohammed, says the man is now in police custody

He says that the children were confirmed dead when they were rushed to a hospital

