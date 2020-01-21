Man Beats Wife To Death

A 40 year old husband, Olanrewaju Bamidele, has allegedly beaten his wife to death, at Bisogun Village, Ofada, in the Obafemi Owode Egba Axis of Ogun State.

The suspect, who is now in police custody, allegedly beat his wife, Adenike Olanrewaju, with a big stick to death after stabbing her in the head with a screw-driver.

The 15 year old boy of the couple reported the incident to the Ofada Police Station.

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that police preliminary investigation showed that the suspect, after allegedly beating his wife to death, wanted to bury her secretly.

In the process, Oyeyemi said the 15 year old son saw his father digging a grave by the side of their home and alerted neighbours to intervene.

The neighbours, according to the police, overpowered the suspect and handed him over to the policemen who rushed to the scene after the boy reported the incident to the Ofada Police Station.

According to Oyeyemi, the stick that the suspect used to beat his wife and the screwdriver have been recovered by the police.

READ ALSO]Labour, Ogun Government New Wage Talks Suffers Setback

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter