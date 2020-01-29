Man, 72, Rapes, Impregnates Minor

A seventy two year old man has appeared before an Abeokuta chief magistrate court sitting at Isabo in the Ogun State capital, for allegedly impregnating a thirteen year old girl.

The suspect, Garba Abubakar, who was docked on a sole count charge of unlawful carnal knowledge, committed the offence at Gbokoniyi, at Onikolobo in Abeokuta.

The prosecutor, Ahmed Moshood told the court that the 13 year old girl is now six month pregnant for the suspect.

According to the prosecutor, the 72 year old suspect was a security guard.

The victim told the court that the suspect sexually abused her when she went to fetch water and he gave her n400 for the two times he had sex with her.

The chief magistrate, Bolanle Adebowale, in her ruling, refused to grant bail to the suspect and ordered him to be remanded in a correctional centre.

The case had been adjourned till February 24 for hearing.

