Malaysian PM In Shock Resignation

The Malaysian Prime Minister, 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad, has submitted his resignation to the king.

Mr Mahathir’s shock resignation comes amid rumours that he may form a new coalition without his designated successor, Anwar Ibrahim.

The world’s oldest Prime Minister came into power in 2018.

The prime minister’s office said the letter of resignation had been submitted

No other details were included in the statement.

It is not clear who will be the next prime minister – or if new elections will be called.

The 94-year-old has also resigned from Bersatu, the political party of which he was chairman.

On Sunday, Mr Anwar accused Mr Mahathir and his party of being “traitors”, saying they had plans to form a new government, presumably without him

 

