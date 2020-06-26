Malawi’s Opposition Claim Victory in Presidential Poll

Malawi’s opposition is claiming victory in the re-run of last year’s presidential election – which was held again after allegations of widespread rigging.

Official results for Tuesday’s poll have not yet been declared by Malawi’s electoral commission.

But state broadcaster MBC says opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera is leading with 59% of the vote.

Mr Chakwera’s supporters are already celebrating what they believe is a historic victory – in what would be the first time in Sub-Saharan Africa that a flawed election result has been overturned, and the opposition has gone on to win power democratically.

President Peter Mutharika, who wants a second term, has 38%, it says.

A third candidate who was not regarded as a serious contender, peter Kuwani, is said to have received less than 2% of votes.

Last year Malawi became the second African nation to annul a presidential election over irregularities, after Kenya in 2017.

