Malawi’s Court Cancels Disputed 2019 Presidential Poll

Malawi’s constitutional court has annulled last year’s controversial election, which saw President Peter Mutharika narrowly re-elected.

The judge found there had been widespread irregularities in the 21 may vote.

This is the first election to be legally challenged since Malawi’s independence in 1964. A new vote will take place within 151 days.

There have been regular anti-government protests since the election.

The judges, who arrived in court in the capital, Lilongwe, under military escort, upheld the complaint on Monday.

According to the official results, Mr Chakwera, who claims he won the election, garnered 35.4% of the vote as the flag bearer for the Malawi congress party.

The Malawi electoral commission (MEC) defended its handling of the vote as being in keeping with the law the court ruled that Mr Mutharika will stay in power until a new election takes place.

