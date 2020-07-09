Malawi New President Appoints Relatives as Ministers

Home Malawi New President Appoints Relatives as Ministers

Malawi’s new president Lazarus Chakwera has named relatives as ministers in his new cabinet, sparking criticism.

The president appointed his wife, Abida Mia is the deputy minister for lands.

Kenny Kandodo is the new labour minister while his sister Khumbize Kandodo is the health minister.

Businessman Gospel Kazako has been appointed information minister and his sister-in-law, Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma is the deputy agriculture minister.

The president criticised his predecessor for being nepotistic and filling his cabinet with people from his region. Another criticism of President Chakwera’s cabinet is that it comprises more than 70 per cent of people from the central region which happens to be his political stronghold.

