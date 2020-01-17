Malami Insists Amotekun Is Illegal

The Justice minister, Abubakar Malami has insisted that the south west joint security outfit ‘Amotekun’ is an illegal outfit.

Malami says that ‘Amotekun’ is structured like a para military organization in contravention of the 1999 constitution.

The minister insists on his position which has generated a lot of criticism from several leaders and interest groups in the south geo-political zones in a statement he issued on Thursday.

Again, the minister explains that Amotekun is illegal because the 1999 constitution had established the army, Navy and Airforce and various paramilitary organizations to defend Nigerians.

Chairman of the south west governors forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has challenged the minister to cite sections of the law which the establishment of ‘Amotekun had violated.

 

