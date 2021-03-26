Makinde Finally Takes Covid Vaccine

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has finally take oxford Astrazeneca Covid 19 vaccine

The governor had withheld administering of the vaccine in the state, ordering that the vaccine delivered to the state, must first be subjected to a sterility test to ascertain its safety

Makinde took the vaccine on Wednesday at the government house in Ibadan, along with members of the state executive council Earlier, the state health commissioner, Doctor Bashir Bello, had said that the results of the sterility test conducted on the vaccine in laboratories in the state, shows that it is safe

