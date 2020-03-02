Maisari Worried Over Security At Niger Republic’s Border

Governor Aminu Maisari of Katsina State has expressed concern over the security situation at the Nigeria’s land border with Niger republic.

The border, according to the governor, is not being adequately protected.

Maisari expresses the concern while receiving the state commander of the Nigeria drug law enforcement agency at the government house in Katsina.

The growing insecurity at the border, according to Maisari, has led to the massive influx of illicit hard drugs into the state.

The governor says the land border is difficult to monitor by security operatives because it is very expansive..

 

