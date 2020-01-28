Lookman Ready for Nigeria

Rb Leipzig star Ademola Lookman is switching his international allegiance from England to Nigeria.

The 22-year-old forward, who was born in England to parents of Nigerian descent, has been playing for the European country’s youth national teams.

The news was revealed by Nigeria’s technical assistant Tunde Adelakun when speaking to opera news,

Lookman helped England win the 2017 FIFA under-20 world cup in the Korea Republic.

The former Everton Player was also part of the England team which won the 2017 Toulon Under 20 four nations tournament in France.

 

