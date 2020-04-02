Locally Produced Covid-19 Drug Undergoing Final Test-Iwu

A made in Nigeria drug for curing covid-19 infection is in the works and will be ready soon

Chairman of Imo state task force on covid-19, Professor Maurice Iwu, says the drug, being developed by his research firm, is under-going a final testing

According to Iwu, addressing newsmen in Owerri, the results from the trial of the drug, so far, is positive

He explained that the drug is already in use, but it is being re-purposed for covid-19

The professor, recently, presented a plant based patent drug to the science and technology minister, Chief Ogbonaya Onu

His firm and the us government have already signed a memorandum of understanding on the development and trial of the drug.

