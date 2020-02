Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp has failed in his bid to sign Samuel Chukwueze from Villareal

france Football reports that Villarreal rejected the offer from Liverpool in January.

Liverpool, according to the report offered £30million for Chukwueze, who has scored four goals and provided four assists this season.

Chukwueze has also received interest from Chelsea and is reported to have a £55m release clause in his current contract expiring in 2023.

