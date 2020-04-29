Liverpool, Lille Open Talks On Osimhen

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with representatives of Nigeria international victor Osimhen.

French media outlet le 10 sport claims the current European champions have started laying the groundwork for a proposal to sign the striker from Lille in the summer.

The website has suggested that Manchester United and Chelsea will battle it out with Liverpool for the signature of Osimhen

Osimhen is also on the radar of Spanish la liga, German Bundesliga and Italian Serie a clubs with a view to a summer move but it is claimed he would prefer a transfer to the premier league.

The 21-year-old Osimhen has scored 38 goals combined in the last two seasons for sporting Charleroi and Lille.

