Liverpool Likely Ends Taiwo Loan

Liverpool are likely to end Taiwo Awoniyi’s loan at Mainz this month, with the Nigerian striker the subject of interest from a host of European clubs.

The 22-year-old had hoped to shine when moving to Germany last summer, but has made just six appearances for the Bundesliga strugglers.

Liverpool have been receiving interest Awoniyi from Greek giants Olympiacos among those keen.

Ligue 1 Trio Montpellier, Brest And Nimes, are also understood to be monitoring the situation, while Turkish outfit, Besiktas and LA Liga Duo, Leganes and Real Mallorca have also made enquiries.

Liverpool intend to meet with interested parties in the coming days, but are aware that Awoniyi would ideally prefer to remain in Germany.

READ ALSO]UK Wants Trump Deal To Replace The Disputed Iran Nuclear Plan

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter