Liverpool Asked To Consider Chukwueze

Villarreal wonder kid Samuel Chukwueze has been urged to join La Liga champions Barcelona amid speculation linking him with a summer move to Liverpool,

 

La Liga expert Diego Ramos believes the Nigeria international could be the missing link Barcelona have been looking for to complete their attacking trident.

 

Ramos who was recently in Nigeria on the invitation of the Nigerian professional football league reckons that Chukwueze has more qualities than Barcelona’s teenage sensation Ansu Fati.

 

While the 20-year-old Chukwueze has hit 65 appearances for Villarreal’s first team since his senior debut, Barcelona’s Fati, who is three years younger, has played 21 matches.

 

