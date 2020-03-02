Lisabi Day: Ogun To Complete Alake Pavillion Project

Ogun State government is to complete the ongoing construction of the Ake Pavillion within the palace of the Alake of Egbaland in Abeokuta.

It promises to complete the Pavillion, ahead of the 2021 edition of the Lisabi day festival celebration.

Governor Dapo Abiodun making the pledge during the grand finale of the thirty fourth Lisabi day festival at the Ake palace, says the Pavillion will be a first class five star Pavillion on its completion.

Abiodun advising that the lisabi day festival should be celebrated according to the Ogun State standard, wants people to be patriotic and selfless, as well as imbibe the virtues of late progenitor of Egbas, Lisabi Agbongbo Akala.

Various communities, according to the governor owe their existence to the sacrifices and heroic deeds of giants in their localities.

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu gbadebo appreciates the Egbas in diaspora for not losing touch with the Lisabi groove.

Are Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams asks the Ogun State government to reconstruct the access road into the Lisabi groove.

Adams also pleads with people and monarchs in Egbaland to unite in the future celebration of the Lisabi day.

 

