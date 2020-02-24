Lille Insists On Osimhem Not Leaving

Home Lille Insists On Osimhem Not Leaving

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Liverpool have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen, with Lille President Gerard Lopez assuring that the player will remain at the club for the 2020-2021 season.

 

Osimhen has highlighted his quality for Lille this season, racking up 18 goals in 36 matches across all competitions, and continues to attract interest from Europe’s elite clubs in Spain and England.

 

Lopez insisted that Osimhen is going nowhere in the summer, except for circumstances beyond his control.

 

In his latest match, Osimhen provided an assist as Lille ran out 3-0 winners against Toulouse, a victory that kept their champions league hopes alive.

 

READ ALSO]FiFA: Nigeria Retains Third Position In Africa

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account