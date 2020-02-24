Lille Insists On Osimhem Not Leaving

Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Liverpool have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen, with Lille President Gerard Lopez assuring that the player will remain at the club for the 2020-2021 season.

Osimhen has highlighted his quality for Lille this season, racking up 18 goals in 36 matches across all competitions, and continues to attract interest from Europe’s elite clubs in Spain and England.

Lopez insisted that Osimhen is going nowhere in the summer, except for circumstances beyond his control.

In his latest match, Osimhen provided an assist as Lille ran out 3-0 winners against Toulouse, a victory that kept their champions league hopes alive.

