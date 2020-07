Seven cows had been struck dead by lightning during heavy rainfall in Osun State

The cows belong to a Fulani herder in the village

The lightning which struck the cow dead at Elepo Village threw the village and surrounding communities into panic

The lightning did not affect other cows on a tether in the village

