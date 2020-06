A woman has been struck dead by lightning in Lagos metropolis.

Her son was also struck by lightning.

Executive secretary of national human rights commission, Tony Ojukwu, says the tragic incident occurred at Idumota.

Ojukwu says the child, who was left to die by people in the area, was eventually rushed to a hospital.

The child, according to him, is now recovering from the attack.

