LG Poll: Dapo Kicks Off Ogun APC Campaign

Governor Dapo Abiodun has kicked off the Ogun state APC campaign for the state’s July 24 Local Government poll with a promise to reconstruct the Abeokuta-Olorunda-Imeko road.

Abiodun, flagging off the campaign at Imeko Afon, expressed concern over the condition of the road, promising to ensure it is fixed before he visits the area again.

According to the governor, while presenting the apc flag for the poll in Imeko Afon to the APC chairmanship candidate, honourable Yahaya Fadipe, his administration has executed 52 projects in the axis in the past two years.

He promised the laying of asphalt on the 2.4 kilometre ago Oshoffa road, in Imeko Afon, which is under construction next month.

The governor asked people in the area to turn out in large number to vote for the APC candidates in the July 24 poll.

In his acceptance speech, the chairmanship candidate promised the governor that he will not disappoint him and the APC for the trust they have in him.

