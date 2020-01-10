The governing ABC party in Lesotho has asked Prime Minister Thomas Thabane to resign over allegations that he was involved in the murder of his estranged wife two years ago.

The claims were made by Lesotho’s police commissioner Holomo Molibeli in court documents this week.

The prime minister has not responded to the accusations.

He suspended the commissioner in what the ABC’S Deputy Leader Nqosa Mahao described as “an attempt to defeat the ends of justice”.

Lipolelo Thabane was shot dead while travelling home with a friend days before her husband was sworn in.

Thomas Thabane has been the prime minister of Lesotho since 2017..

