Lekki Shooting: 27 Protesters Injured, Says Sanwo Olu

27 Protesters Injured, Says Sanwo Olu

27 Endsars protesters at the Lekki toll gate plaza in Lagos, are now receiving treatment at various hospitals, following injuries they sustained, during shooting at protesters in the axis on Tuesday night

The shooting on the protesters started about three hours after Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu, announced a 24 hour curfew, after hoodlums went on rampage in the metropolis

Ten of those injured in the shooting are at Lagos island general hospital, 11 at Reddington hospital, four at Vedic, with mild to moderate level injuries

Governor Sanwo Olu who made this known after visiting the injured protesters, says that two other are receiving intensive Medicare

The governor laments that the shooting was beyond the control of the state government, adding that the shooting was unfortunate and the toughest thing in the life of his administration He promises to liaise with the presidency to get to the root of the incident.

