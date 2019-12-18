Leicester Not Ready To Part With Ihenachor

Leicester city have made a decision on the future of Kelechi Iheanacho amid interest from two premier league clubs.

According to the telegraph , the Nigeria international is on the radar of Aston Villa and Crystal Palace

But manager Brendan Rodgers has made it clear he is not willing to sanction the departure of the striker.

Iheanacho has had a difficult time getting playing opportunities since joining the king power stadium in august 2017, making only 18 starts from a possible 93 in the premier league.

He has seen his playing time limited by the arrival of Ayoze Perez from Newcastle United in the summer and Ex-England forward Jamie Vardy is showing no signs of slowing down despite his age.

The foxes broke the transfer record for a Nigerian player when they signed Iheanacho from the citizens, paying £25 million for his services.

 

