Lecturers Set For Strike As FG Insists On IPPIS Before Pay

The looming strike by lecturers in federal universities is now real as the presidency asks them to enrol into the integrated personnel payroll information system (IPPIS), or forget their salaries
Finance, budget and national planning minister, Zainab Ahmed, warns that any of the lecturers who fail to do so will not collect February salaries
The minister issues the warning in Abuja at the opening of the 2020 management retreat for treasury directors of finance and directors of internal audit
The academic staff union of universities (ASUU) has asked lecturers not to enrol into IPPIS and had been mobilizing them for a strike if their salaries are withheld
The minister says about 55 per cent of the lecturers had defied ASUU to enrol into the IPPIS, leaving less than a half of them still refusing to do so.