A senior lecturer at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa in Ondo State, has slumped and died

The 58-year-old lecturer slumped and died in his apartment last Friday

Chairman of the university’s branch if academic staff union of universities (ASUU), Doctor Gilbert Ibitola, confirms his death in a statement issued in Okitipupa on Sunday

Until his death, the lecturer was in the department of physical sciences

He left behind a wife and three children.

YOU CAN ALSO READ

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter