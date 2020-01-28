Lawan Calls for Security Architecture Restructuring

Senate President, Ahamad Lawan, has called for the restructuring of the country’s security architecture which is now centralized.

Lawan, speaking to newsmen in Abuja, says the present security architecture system could no longer secure the country, adding that issues of insecurity, instead of reducing is escalating.

The Senate President, warning against playing politics with issue of security, welcomes security initiatives at the state and regional levels.

According to Lawan, the time has come for the country to consider a fresh approach to the existing structures of securing the country.

He says the senate owes Nigerians the responsibilities to interfere on the issue, and will re-engage the security agencies on why past initiatives had failed to stop mass killings of people nationwide.

The senate, according to Lawan, will put the security issue on its front burner when the senate resumes sitting today.

In the process, he says the senate will be ready to work with the three tiers of government to restructure the security architecture.

 

