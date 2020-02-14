Lassa Fever Kills 70 within 40 Days In 26 States

Seventy persons have died in the fresh outbreak of Lassa fever nationwide between January 1 and February 9 this year.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the deaths were recorded in 92 local government areas in 26 states.

The centre’s assistant director of health emergencies preparedness and response, Doctor Kola Junaid, made this known at a sensitization workshop in Kaduna.

He explains that Lassa virus is difficult to detect during the non-epidemic period.

