Lalong Orders Community Leaders Arrest Over Killings In Plateau

Governor Simon Lalong of plateau state has ordered the arrest of Fulani and community leaders in areas which recorded recent killings in the state.

Lalong asks the police to detain them until they produce those responsible for the recent killing in Bokkos and Mangu Local Government areas.

28 people died and several others injured in the fresh attack in the two local government areas.

The governor issues the directive while addressing stakeholders, including Fulani and community leaders in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Mangu and Bookos local government areas at the government house in Jos.

He says the detention of the community leaders is part of measures to end mindless killings of people in the axis.

The governor expresses concern that the police have not arrested anyone in the two communities where 18 people were killed.

 

