Lagos To Re-Open Its Economy Amidst Rising Covid 19 Cases

Despite the rapid increase in Lagos state’s covid 19 cases, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu says his administration is considering a gradual re-opening of the critical sectors of the state’s economy

The governor, who gives this indication, after the meeting of the state security council, at the government house in marina, Lagos, says Lagos could no longer continues to keep people and businesses lockdown permanently

He explains that the proposed move to re-open Lagos economy is not for full re-opening, which according to him, Lagos could not afford, for now

Under the planned gradual re-opening, the governor says measures will be rolled out in weeks to come, to enable government to determine the readiness of businesses in the identified sectors for partial re-opening

The businesses, according to Sanwo Olu, include companies, religious centres, restaurants, malls, event centres, cinemas and other enterprises, will be visited by officials of the state safety commission to assess their level of readiness.

