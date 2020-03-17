Lagos Set Up N2bn Naira Fund As Death Toll From Explosions Hit 20

Lagos state government has set up a 2 billion naira emergency relief fund for victims of the gas explosions at Abule Ado and its environs.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announcing the fund, said his administration had already deposited 250 million naira into the emergency relief fund.

The emergency relief fund, according to him, will be headed by Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat.

Sanwo-Olu speaking during a visit to the areas devastated by the explosion said it was like visiting a war zone considering the level of destruction caused by the explosion.

Meanwhile, three more bodies have been recovered from the rubbles of the building destroyed by the impact of the Sunday explosion.

The discovery raised to 20 the number of bodies recovered by the emergency workers from the explosion sites.

The new three bodies were recovered from some of the collapsed building at saint Bethlehem girls college, Abule Ado.

 

