Lagos state government has launched a manhunt for 2,683 confirmed Covid-19 cases who failed to show up for treatment of the virus.

Health commissioner, professor akin Abayomi, made this known on his twitter handle on Monday.

The commissioner says the number of active Covid-19 cases, now on the run in the state, is becoming worrisome.

The commissioner explained that such active Covid-19 cases are ignorant, have fear of being stigmatized or have a preference for home treatment.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter