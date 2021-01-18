Lagos Robbers Caught In Ogun

Lagos based armed robbery suspects have been caught while operating in the border communities of Ogun state

Ogun state police command say three of the suspected robbers were caught during night operation at Iju Aga in Ajuwon Axis last January 14

Spokesman of the police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, names those arrested as 20 year old Samuel Sunday, 22 year old Adeleke Mustapha and 19 year old Joel Rotimi

According to Oyeyemi, a six member robbery gang had invaded Iju Aga, dispossessing residents of valuable when the Iju Ajuwon police division received a distress call on the robbery operation

According to him, the robbers on sighting a police team deployed to the scene of robbery operation fled, but three of them were caught

Oyeyemi lists items recovered from the gang as including a cut-to-size locally made pistol, four motorcycles, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, two voter cards and two national identity number cards

