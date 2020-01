Lagos State fire service says it recorded 21 cases of fire incident across the state in two days.

The agency asked residents in the state to be more safety conscious as harmattan sets in.

The agency acting head, Mrs Magaret Adeseye, made this known at the site of a major fire outbreak at Amu plank market.

She explained that eight fire outbreaks were recorded last Friday.

The following day, the fire service chief said that 13 different fire calls were received across the state.

