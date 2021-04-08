Lagos, Kaduna, Ogun Lead In Covid Vaccination

Lagos, Kaduna and Ogun states have topped the list of Covid 19 vaccination, as the number of people vaccinated nationwide hits 964,387, in the first round of the exercise
Lagos state leads others with 164,434 persons vaccinated, followed by Kaduna State with 54 thousand and 21
Ogun State came third with 52,462 persons so far vaccinated
Meanwhile, Kogi State on Wednesday started vaccinating people against the virus Kogi which had said it is Covid 19 free, amidst the pandemic, initially refused to collect the vaccine, which Governor Yahaya Bello suspected could be harmful
