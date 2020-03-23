Lagos Civil Servants To Stay At Home For 14 Days Over Covid-19

Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu has directed the state civil servants to stay at home from today as the state recorded 22 confirmed cases of covid-19

The civil servants from salary grade level one to 12 are to remain at home for 14 days, in the first instance

Those exempted from the order are those on essential and emergency services

Sanwo Olu also asks people just returning to the state from abroad to isolate themselves for 14 days

The governor in addition, encourages private firms operating in the state to allow non-essential workers to work from homes

He also warns that any club, restaurants, and worship centres who violates order banning gatherings more than 20 persons will be shut down.

