Lagos state government says it has embarked on a massive recruitment into its health sector.

The recruitment which is ongoing will be done in phases.

Permanent secretary in the state health service commission, Doctor Ademuyiwa Eniayewun says the recruitment follows approval by Governor Babajide Sanwo olu

He explains that the governor also directed that vacancies created by brain drain should be filled.

READ ALSO]Tinubu Backed The South West Joint Security Outfit, Amotekun

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter