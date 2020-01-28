Lagos Bans Okadas, Tricycles From Most Parts Of Metropolis

Lagos state government has banned the operation of commercial motorcyclists and tricycles in parts of Lagos metropolis.

The banned commercial motorcycles include those operated by O-pay and Gokada.

The first phase of the ban begins on February 1 in 15 local governments and local council development areas.

The affected local government areas are Apapa, Lagos Mainland, Surulere, Ikeja, Eti Osa and Lagos Island.

The ban also affected Apapa-Iganmu, Yaba, Itire-Ikate, Coker,Aguda, Onigbongbo, Ojodu, Ikoyi, Obalende, Victoria Island and Lagos Island east local council development areas.

 

