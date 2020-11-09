Lagos Advises Courts to Free 253 Endsars Protester

Lagos state government has advises courts to free 253 suspects arrested by police during looting during the recent Endsars protests in Lagos metropolis

They were among the 361 suspects arrested by police for offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into houses, armed robbery and murder during the violent protests

The state attorney general, Moyosore Onigbanjo, in a statement by the justice ministry’s director of public affairs, Kayode Oyekanmi, says the state director of public prosecution had accessed charges filed against the 253 suspects

According to Onigbanjo, there is no prima facie evidence in the police case files that they committed the offences they are being arraigned before courts The attorney general says that director of public prosecution issued legal advice on charges filed against the 361 suspects between November 4 and 5.

