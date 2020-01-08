Lafiya Dole Commanders Escape Boko Haram Ambush

Theatre commander of the operation Lafiya dole, major general Olusegun Adeniyi and top officers of his command, have escaped an ambush laid by Boko Haram forces at the war front in Borno State.

Other commanders in his convoy during the attack, included the deputy theatre commander of operation Lafiya Dole, Major General M.G Ali; Brigadier Generals E. Eze and S. I Igbinomuaya.

Troops accompanying the commander defeated the ambush, inflicting heavy casualties on the insurgents.

The convoy of the commander came under attack two kilometres to Auno, on his way back from Jakana, where he visited frontline troops.

Spokesman of army media operation, Colonel Amiun Ilyasu, says the insurgents attacked the convoy with assorted weapons, including machine guns, anti-aircraft guns, rocket propelled grenades.

Troops in counter attack, according to him, beat the ambush and decimated the insurgents who fled after the attack.

He lists items captured from the fleeing insurgents as including two ak-47 rifles, three ak 47 rifle magazines, one police fragmental jacket, one camoflague trouser, rounds of 7.62 milimetres of nato and special ammunitions.

READ ALSO]It Is Too Early To Discuss 2023 Presidency Zoning, Says Tinubu

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter