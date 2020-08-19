Lady Shares Romantic Story on How She Got Married Just 15 Days After She Met Her Man

A Nigerian lady has narrated a romantic story of how she ended up marrying a man after they had known each other for only 15 days.

She wrote;

Married in 15 days…

On July 5, 2020. I met my husband while he was delivering furniture to my sister’s house… When they were almost finished he asked me for “Myspace”.

Lol, I gave him my FB and before he drove off he had already requested me and sent me an inbox! We talked that night and every night after until 5-6 in the morning!

It just felt right! By the middle of the week, he said he wanted to be with me forever…by Friday we talked about marriage and obtaining a license. By the end of the conversation, he had sent me all his information.

First time in my life a man has been so for sure about me!!!

Saturday he bought a ring. Sunday was our first date. Monday we got our marriage license!

The following Friday he met my best friends and fit in perfectly. On Monday morning, July 20, 2020, we married!

When I say his man-made plans for me…. whew Chile… a week later he had us a place!

Every day since then God has been blessing us! Everything has been lining up. He provides for us while I focus on nursing school! He’s so sweet, caring, kind and patient… God knew we need each other! I love Tyrus Carr and I thank God for you.

