Labour, Ogun Government Record Progress In New Wage Talks

The organized labour and Ogun State government appears to have made a breakthrough in their ongoing negotiations on the new national minimum wage and its consequential adjustment.

Another round of the meeting of the negotiators held on Thursday at the governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, did not end in a deadlock, unlike the previous ones.

Chairman of the state branch of the Nigeria labour Congress (NLC), Emmanuel Bankole gives this indication to Rockcity Fm at the end of Thursday meeting.

Bankole says that meaningful progress was made during the Thursday negotiations in comparison to the previous meetings.

He did not give details of the agreements reached.

The labour leader, however, says that negotiators of both parties, agreed to take the agreements reached at the Thursday meeting to their principals for further consultations.

The NLC chairman told Rockcity Fm that representatives of labour and government are likely to reconvene on Monday, next week.

