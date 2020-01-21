Labour, Ogun Government New Wage Talks Suffers Setback

The ongoing negotiation on the new wage between the Ogun State government and the organized labour has run into a fresh hitch.

The negotiation on the new wage and its consequential adjustments was scheduled to have been rounded off on Monday following a breakthrough recorded during the last week’s talks.

But labour leaders, who spoke to Rockcity Fm after another round of the negotiation on Monday, said the talks had, again, ended in a deadlock, thereby reversing the gains recorded in the last week’s talks.

Attempts by labour leaders to meet top government officials, including the secretary to the government failed, since Governor Dapo Abiodun had accompanied President Buhari on his UK Trip.

The labour leaders said the negotiation might be put on hold until they could meet with the governor.

The negotiation, according to sources, broke down after the state government team led by the head of service, Mrs Amope Chokor, told labour leaders, that the governor was yet to approve the agreement they reached during the last week’s negotiations.

Both parties, when they met last Thursday, had reached agreements which they resolved to take to their principals for further consultations, preparatory to wrapping up the negotiation.

