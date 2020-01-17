La Liga Club Join Moves To Sign Osimhen

La liga club, Sevilla have joined a league of clubs linked with a move for Nigeria international victor Osimhen in the January transfer window.

according to transfer market website, fichajes, it is very likely that Sevilla sporting director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo will return to France to sign a new player after the arrivals of Jules Koundé, Diego Carlos, Rony Lopes and Lucas Ocampos last summer.

The two candidates being considered to beef up Sevilla’s attack is Lille’s Osimhen and Metz’s Senegal star Habib Diallo.

The Super Eagles striker is having an outstanding season at Lille and is among the top-scoring under 21 players in the Europe this season, with 14 goals in 26 matches, including two strikes in the Champions League.

Sevilla is facing competition from Spanish and foreign clubs in their bid to land the services of Osimhen.

Barcelona and Real Madrid plus English premier league clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in the Former Wolfsburg starlet.

