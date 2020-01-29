Kelechi Scores Again

Super Eagles Striker, Kelechi Iheanacho continued his goal scoring form on Tuesday night, netting for the second game running for Leicester City in their loss to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup Semifinal second leg.

 

With 72 minutes on the clock at Villa Park, the Super Eagles striker pounced on a through ball from Harvey Barnes to blast home an equaliser for the foxes, his fourth goal in the cup competition this season.

 

Leicester might have lost out 2-1, but the fans were more than pleased to see the Nigerian score again.

 

