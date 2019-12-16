Kasali Wins Ogun Governorship Boxing Belt

Ayobami Kasali of phase one boxing club has emerged as champion of the recently concluded maiden Ogun State governor’s belt boxing championship in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Kasali defeated Kenneth Ameh of De-Shield Boxing club by unanimous decisions in the 52 kilogrames category of the contest described as most outstanding by the state boxing association.

In other bouts of the boxing tournament held at the alake sports centre, Ijeja, Taiwo Ogunbowale out-classed Awwal Balogun in the 49 kilogrammes fight, while Sodiq Ayakojo beat kabiru Sodiya in the 63 kilogrammes contest.

Sanusi Abiodun of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) stopped his opponent, Solomon Adekunle of K.I Boxing Club in second round of 57 kilogrammes bout while Oladimeji sholanke defeated Sodiq Popoola by split decisions in the 69kilogrammes.

Also Kehinde Ademuyiwa beat Kehinde gbenro in the 75kilogrammes while Fatai Rasheed defeated Dimeji salami in the 81kilogrammes of the tournament.

The female category of the championship, saw all African Games Medalist, Bolanle Shogamu outclassing Ekpenyong Jessie Peter (75kilogrammes), Halimo Gbadamosi beating Damilola Sodipe(57 kilogrammes) while Fadilat tijani stopped her opponent, Abiodun Adedeji in second round of the 60kilogrammes contest.

