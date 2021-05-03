Kano Raises Retirement Age Of Public School Teachers And Lecturers

Kano state teachers and lecturers are to enjoy an enhanced retirement age

This follows approval of 65 year retirement age for teachers and lecturers in the state’s educational institutions

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje announces the new retirement age during the award night organized by the Nigerian Labour Congress to mark the 2021 workers day in the state

The governor explains that this translates into 40 service year for civil servants in the state He says that federal government had already approved it for teachers and lecturers, and their counterparts in the state should enjoy same

