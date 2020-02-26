Kano Now Nigeria’s Highest Rice Producer

Home Kano Now Nigeria’s Highest Rice Producer

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Kano state has emerged as Nigeria’s highest producer of rice.

The state account for 127,000 hectares out of over 400,000 hectares of rice cultivated in the country.

Agriculture minister, Sabo Nanono, made this known in Kano at the launch of indigenous rice value chain, organized by the rice farmers association of Nigeria.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje speaking at the event, says rice production in the state has risen to three million metric tonnes.

This according to the governor represents an increase of 75 percent above the production level in 2015.

 

READ ALSO]Algeria Emerges As Second Africa’s Nation To Confirm Coronavirus

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account