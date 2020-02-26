Kano Now Nigeria’s Highest Rice Producer

Kano state has emerged as Nigeria’s highest producer of rice.

The state account for 127,000 hectares out of over 400,000 hectares of rice cultivated in the country.

Agriculture minister, Sabo Nanono, made this known in Kano at the launch of indigenous rice value chain, organized by the rice farmers association of Nigeria.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje speaking at the event, says rice production in the state has risen to three million metric tonnes.

This according to the governor represents an increase of 75 percent above the production level in 2015.

READ ALSO]Algeria Emerges As Second Africa’s Nation To Confirm Coronavirus

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter